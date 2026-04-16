Liverpool lead Man Utd & Chelsea in transfer race to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

Manchester United and Chelsea had both been credited with an interest in the former Feyenoord man, but both Premier League heavyweights have reportedly cooled their pursuit. United are prioritising a different profile of defender, with club sources suggesting that Senesi does not match the specific age or tactical requirements currently sought by the recruitment team at Old Trafford. Instead, the Red Devils are thought to be focusing their efforts on younger targets like Nottingham Forest's Murillo.

Chelsea have reached a similar conclusion, albeit for different reasons. The Blues are said to be re-evaluating their bloated squad and are looking to add more sheer physicality to their ranks, which has led them to look elsewhere.