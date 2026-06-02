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Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis
Accidental disclosure forces public statement
The Celtic and Liverpool icon confirmed his diagnosis following an inadvertent social media post that prematurely alerted the footballing world. Having spearheaded legendary eras as both player and manager, the 75-year-old had initially intended to keep his medical condition completely private. However, after the unexpected online leak caught the public eye, he moved swiftly to clarify his situation while requesting personal boundaries.
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Icon laments poor technology skills
Maintaining his characteristic sense of humour despite the situation, Dalglish released a statement explaining how his poor technological skills led to the public disclosure: "As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer," said Sir Kenny.
"Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well. Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand. Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.
"As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves."
Anfield rallies behind beloved leader
Following the announcement, Liverpool immediately issued an official statement to emphasise their deep affection and absolute support, while requesting that the media and public respect the family's privacy: "The support, best wishes and love of everyone at Liverpool FC are, and will continue to be, with Sir Kenny and his family. The club would also like to underscore his request for privacy moving forward."
This poignant update emerged just 24 hours after fellow Liverpool great Kevin Keegan also revealed that he is currently battling stage four cancer.
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Recovery battle begins
Dalglish faces an extended period of rest away from the public eye as his oncological care continues, drawing on the same resilience that defined his storied career as a player and manager. The football community will undoubtedly offer immense support to a figure who won four league titles at Celtic, lifted three European Cups with Liverpool, and famously guided both the Reds and Blackburn Rovers to historic domestic championships.