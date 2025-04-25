This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Liverpool hold new contract talks with Ibrahima Konate in effort to fight off PSG interest in defender as £50m Dean Huijsen lined up as replacement

Liverpool will hold new contract talks with Ibrahima Konate after learning of Paris Saint-Germain's desire to sign the defender this summer.

The discussions come amid interest from PSG

But in-demand Huijsen could be a replacement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱