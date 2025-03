This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Liverpool owners FSG rivalling Paris Saint-Germain in bid to acquire fallen Spanish side Malaga as Reds step up search for sister club Liverpool Malaga Paris Saint-Germain Premier League LaLiga Ligue 1 Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are exploring a deal to acquire Spanish club Malaga, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below FSG want to acquire Malaga

Malaga currently in Spanish second division

PSG owners also interested Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱