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Liverpool CEO urges fans to consider 'facts' ahead of planned protests over rise in ticket prices
Liverpool defend ticket price increase
The chief executive of Liverpool has defended the club’s decision to increase ticket prices for the 2026-27 season, explaining the financial pressures behind the move. In a letter sent to season-ticket holders, CEO Hogan said matchday costs have increased by around 85% in the last 10 years. The club has therefore implemented a 3% ticket price rise as part of a plan to offset what it describes as “uncontrollable costs,” including rising utility bills and business rates. However, the decision has sparked backlash from supporters.
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Hogan urges supporters to base any protests on facts
Hogan asked fans to consider the financial context surrounding the decision. The Liverpool chief also argued that the Reds have raised prices more cautiously than rivals in the Premier League.
“We would also
ask one thing in the days and weeks ahead: that any protest, and any debate, is grounded in the facts - what is changing, why it is changing, and what it means in real terms,” he wrote in his message to supporters.
"Over the last decade, we have increased ticket prices by
just 4% to keep any rise in ticket prices to a minimum. Against that backdrop, we believe linking any increases to inflation, confirmed as a 3% rise for the 2026/27 season, is the fairest and most transparent way to attempt to cover some of those uncontrollable costs.
"We are also operating in a league where other clubs have increased prices at a materially higher rate over the past decade. Since 2016/17, our competitors in the top six have increased ticket prices by an average of 17%,
where we have increased our prices by 4% over the same period."
Fans to strip Anfield of flags
The supporter response has been swift and visible. The group Spion Kop 1906 has confirmed that flags and banners will disappear from this weekend as a mark of their frustration.
"All Spion Kop 1906 flags will no longer be present at Anfield at the remaining fixtures," said the group, as quoted by BBC. "We feel we have been left with no other option. Year on year the rising costs are pricing more fans out of football. What is Anfield without its heartbeat. Do the right thing for the future of our game. Listen to the heartbeat."
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What comes next?
Liverpool are currently preparing to face Fulham in the Premier League, where they sit in fifth place, six points behind third-placed Manchester United and five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The Reds will then face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final next week.