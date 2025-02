This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Lisandro Martinez begins road to recovery after undergoing surgery for torn ACL which could keep Man Utd defender sidelined for up to a year L. Martinez Manchester United Premier League Lisandro Martinez has reportedly undergone surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament - with the Argentine potentially sidelined for up to a year. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Martinez out for season

Has surgery on ACL injury

Could be out for up to a year