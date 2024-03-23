This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Inter Miami New York Red Bulls splitUSA Today Sports/GOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami suffer ultimate humiliation in MLS as Lewis Morgan - who David Beckham got rid of in 2021 - crushes former club with stunning hat-trick for New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami CFMajor League SoccerNew York Red BullsLionel MessiNew York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami CF

Lewis Morgan destroyed his former club Inter Miami, scoring three and setting up one more in a 4-0 win for New York Red Bulls.

  • Morgan scores three against Miami
  • Was traded by Herons to Red Bulls in 2021
  • Martino's side suffer embarrassing 4-0 loss
