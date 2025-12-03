'He could still contribute' - Lionel Messi homecoming transfer talk addressed by Barcelona sporting director Deco

Messi established himself as an all-time great during a sparkling 17-year stint in Barca's senior setup, holding the club's records for most appearances and goals with 778 matches played and a ridiculous 672 strikes. He won every major honour there is to win with his former club, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, playing alongside other legends like Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar and Sergio Busquets, among others, as Barca enjoyed one of the most glistening periods in their history.

The fairytale eventually came to an end in 2021 as financial mismanagement resulted in Messi's departure at the end of his contract. He signed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer but had two difficult seasons in France before joining Major League soccer outfit Inter Miami, where he has resumed his incredible goal-scoring. Barca remain somewhat strapped for cash but appear to be in a better position than they were four years ago, but sporting director Deco didn't give much away when asked about a potential return to the club for the Argentinian.