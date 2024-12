This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Lionel Messi’s heir? Inter Miami superstar names Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as the ‘present & future’ of world football L. Messi L. Yamal Barcelona Inter Miami CF Spain LaLiga Lionel Messi considers Barcelona wonderkid and fellow La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal to be the natural heir to his title of best player on the planet. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi approaching the end of his career

Yamal already breaking records

Next generation of talent ready to step up Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱