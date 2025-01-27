Lionel Messi's 'generous' character brutally ripped apart as Inter Miami & Argentina star is accused of 'showing his true colours' with controversial gesture to Mexico fans
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has seen his supposedly “generous” character brutally ripped apart following his controversial gesture to Mexican fans.
- Inter Miami faced Club America in Las Vegas
- Messi responded to taunts from the crowd
- World Cup gesture has come in for criticism