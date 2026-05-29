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Lionel Messi set for record sixth World Cup as Lionel Scaloni names Argentina's 26-man squad
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Argentina's hero is set for World Cup
Messi was instrumental in Argentina's last World Cup, helping the team end a title drought that dated back to 1986. The forward leads La Albiceleste in caps (198), goals (116) and assists (61), numbers that are likely to grow as he helps Argentina defend their crown.
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Argentina squad in full
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid)
Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Valentín Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
Forwards: Julián Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás González (Atlético Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)
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Notable snubs
While Argentina's squad is largely as expected, Real Madrid's rising star Franco Mastantuono, Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi and Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendía were omitted despite generating some recent speculation.
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What comes next?
Argentina have two friendlies ahead, facing Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. They kick off their World Cup on June 16.