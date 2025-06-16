Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
'I like that kind of ruthlessness' - Alexi Lalas impressed by Diego Luna's attacking style in USMNTs Gold Cup-opening victory
Lalas singled out the American rising star, saying he's the model of intensity coach Mauricio Pochettino is looking for
- Lalas impressed with Luna's ability to exploit opposition
- Praised U.S. player's positioning and decision-making
- Says performance established Luna's credentials for future