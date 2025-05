This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL ‘Like Phil Jackson & Shaquille O’Neal’ - Romelu Lukaku compares himself to NBA legend when discussing title-chasing relationship with Napoli boss Antonio Conte R. Lukaku SSC Napoli A. Conte Serie A Romelu Lukaku has likened his relationship with Napoli boss Antonio Conte to that enjoyed by NBA legends Phil Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jackson worked with Jordan & Bryant

Conte steering Napoli towards title

Bringing the best out of Belgian striker Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Serie A PAR NAP Match preview