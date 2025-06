This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Liam Delap explains decision to join Chelsea after snubbing Man Utd to complete £30m Blues transfer from Ipswich L. Delap Chelsea Transfers Ipswich Manchester United Premier League Liam Delap has revealed the reason why he chose to join Chelsea from Ipswich Town after snubbing a move to Manchester United. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Delap explained decision to join Chelsea

Blues finally won the transfer race for the striker

Snubbed a move to Manchester United Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask