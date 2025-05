This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Leroy Sane out! Bayern Munich told to ditch Germany star after shock contract U-turn amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest L. Sane Arsenal Bayern Munich Bundesliga Premier League Chelsea Bayern Munich have been told to ditch Leroy Sane after a shock contract U-turn amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sane has not yet signed an extension

Bayern have given him 10 days to sign the deal

Didi Hamann wants him out of Bayern Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask