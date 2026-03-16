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Leny Yoro urges Man Utd to extend Harry Maguire's contract
Yoro pushes for Maguire renewal
United centre-back Yoro is desperate for the club to extend Maguire’s stay following their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. The 20-year-old was emphatic when questioned about the 33-year-old's uncertain future at Old Trafford amid ongoing contract negotiations. Putting the focus entirely on his teammate's value, Yoro said: "If he can stay next season, it's really good for us. So I hope he's going to extend his contract and he can stay with us. We'll see. We'll see anyway."
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Mentorship on the pitch
The young defender credited Maguire with helping him navigate English football. Speaking purely on the impact of playing alongside his teammate, Yoro added: "Playing with Harry, with all the experience he has, he gives me a lot of tips, speaks with me a lot on the pitch. So this helps me a lot." He detailed their communication further: "He always speaks with me, like ‘where’s the striker?’ Sometimes we speak before the game, at half-time, how I have to [improve my] position. So playing with him is really good for me."
The Casemiro conundrum
Yoro also wants the club to reconsider the future of Casemiro, who signed for £70 million in 2022. Despite the Brazilian confirming his intention to depart this summer, Yoro insists his influence is irreplaceable. He explained: "I think everyone wanted him [Casemiro] to stay. He’s a really important player for us. He showed it again [against Villa]. Even in the dressing room, every day he has this experience that no one else has in the team. He has won everything. So this helps us a lot in the games and even outside the pitch."
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All eyes on the Champions League
Yoro, a €62m signing from Lille in 2024, has made 27 Premier League appearances this season, helping push United to third in the Premier League. With a Champions League spot up in their sights, Yoro says the team are fired up for the challenge.
"Every player wants to play Champions League, especially when you play for United," he said.
"This club has to play the Champions League. Hopefully we're going to get it next season.
"We know every game is important, but this one was especially so because they [Villa] are right behind us. We are really happy with the result."
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