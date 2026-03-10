LEGACY: Algeria's World Cup journey - from the 'Disgrace of Gijon' to pride in Porto Alegre

In 2014, I wasn’t in the stadium. I instead sat in a humble cafe in Bab El Oued, surrounded by young people, most of whom hadn’t been born when we played in Gijon
Old photos of Belloumi and Madjer hung on the walls, the heroes who once humbled Germany. On a small TV screen, the Algerian flag waved in the corner of the broadcast. I whispered to myself, "Will the miracle of Gijon happen again?". I didn’t want to live the heartbreak twice.
Everyone was silent, except for the sound of hearts pounding with fear, doubt, and hope. Rais M’Bolhi saved shots as if made of fire and iron; Islam Slimani attacked, while Manuel Neuer played like a 10th defender. Every minute was a battle; every pass, a scream. The match was epic, a marathon.
Germany couldn’t score in regular time, but in extra time, Andre Schurrle struck after two minutes. Heartbreak. Then Mesut Ozil added a second just before the end. But Algeria didn’t give up. In the 120th minute, Abdelmoumene Djabou scored. The cafe exploded. That goal was our cry of pride, our answer to Gijon.
A young man beside me wept and said: "Uncle, today we raised our heads just like you did in ’82". I looked at him, and I swear, Gijon smiled at last. We didn’t win the match, but we won back our pride.
After the match, the world’s tone changed. BBC Sport wrote, "Algeria did not lose, they earned the world’s respect"; in Der Spiegel, "The Algerians revived the ghost of Gijon and redefined pride and dignity"; Al Jazeera’s Jamal Jabali wrote: "Gijon was a conspiracy; Porto Alegre was a noble revenge - unfinished, but honourable". Even Le Monde headlined: "Algeria, the team that made Germany tremble and glimpse the edge".
We knew we hadn’t avenged ourselves with goals, but we had reclaimed respect, and reclaimed history.