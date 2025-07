This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Leeds want ex-Arsenal defender! Newly-promoted Whites eye summer swoop for Nuno Tavares just two months after permanent Gunners exit N. Tavares Lazio Transfers Leeds West Ham Arsenal Serie A Premier League Leeds United are interested in signing ex-Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares this summer, two months after his exit from the Gunners was confirmed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tavares joined Lazio permanently this summer

Leeds interested in Premier League return

Was previously on loan at Nottingham Forest Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask