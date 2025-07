This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Leeds rival Man Utd for Serie A goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as Daniel Farke's side consider triggering Torino star's €21m release clause Leeds V. Milinkovic-Savic Transfers Torino Manchester United Leeds United are interested in signing goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from Torino this summer, amid rival interest from Manchester United. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Torino goalkeeper eyed by PL duo

Napoli also interested

Goalkeeper has €21 million (£18m/$25m) release clause