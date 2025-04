This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Leeds push ahead with Elland Road expansion as city council to meet over plans to make stadium England's seventh-largest following Premier League promotion Leeds Premier League Championship Leeds United want to expand Elland Road and make it the seventh-largest stadium in England with the city council are set to meet over plans. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Leeds plan Elland Road expansion

Could become England's seventh-largest stadium

City council to meet on Wednesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Championship LEE BRC Match preview