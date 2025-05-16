This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'I need to leave America or retire' - Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie highlighted as Shaun Wright-Phillips longs for day USMNT stars can thrive in MLS rather than seek exit to Europe C. Pulisic Major League Soccer USA W. McKennie G. Reyna AC Milan Juventus Shaun Wright-Phillips hopes there will come a day when the likes of Christian Pulisic can stay in MLS, rather than immediately head to Europe. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Top talents seek opportunities elsewhere

Rules in the States holding MLS back

Changes could help to deliver bright future Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask