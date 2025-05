This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Leandro Trossard to stay at Arsenal as Gunners close in on new deal for winger as 30-year-old snubs interest from Saudi Arabia L. Trossard Arsenal Premier League Saudi Pro League Leandro Trossard will reportedly stay at Arsenal as the Gunners close in on a new deal for the winger after he snubbed interest from Saudi Arabia. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Trossard has a contract until 2027

Was wanted by clubs from the Saudi Pro League

However, Arsenal are keen to keep him at the Emirates Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League SOU ARS Match preview