Lautaro Martinez Calhanoglu InterGetty Images
Nukul Jashoria

Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu clear the air over phone call after Inter captain blasts midfielder while Serie A giants drop asking price amid Galatasaray interest

L. MartinezH. CalhanogluInterGalatasarayFIFA Club World Cup

Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu had a tense phone call to clear the air after the Inter captain slammed his team-mate after the Club World Cup.

  • Lautaro blasted teammate after Cup exit
  • Both held tense phone call to explain
  • Galatasaray eye deal as price drops
