Lauren James lights up the Lionesses' title defence - but it's a nightmare for the Netherlands: Winners & losers of the Euro 2025 group stage as Alexia Putellas closes in on another Ballon d'Or

England's Lionesses and world champions Spain remain in the mix for the title but the Netherlands have already gone home after a disastrous tournament

The 2025 European Championships have been a real thrill so far and that promises to only intensify as the knockout stages begin. In the groups, there were shocks, upsets and heart-warming stories galore, as well as an absolute bucket load of goals, with the average scored per game sitting at 3.7. It's been a blast.

Now, it gets really, really serious. Each quarter-final has its own interesting narrative and unique selling point, whether it is the opportunity for an underdog to make the semi-finals in Norway vs Italy, repeats of the two semi-finals of 2022 as Sweden take on England and France face Germany, or the match-up between hosts Switzerland and favourites Spain. In perhaps all but the latter case, it's hard to predict who will be in the last four.

But, before that is all decided, there is plenty of time to look back on the group stage, how it unfolded and whether there will be more to some of the stories that developed through the first three matchdays. GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the Euro 2025 group stage...