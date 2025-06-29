Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati sends out message after being discharged from hospital following treatment for viral meningitis ahead of Euro 2025
Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for viral meningitis, casting doubt over her Euro 2025 involvement. The midfielder is recovering at home and could still rejoin Spain’s squad later in the tournament, depending on her progress and a final decision by the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (RFEF).
- Bonmati discharged after meningitis diagnosis and treatment
- Spain hopeful star midfielder can rejoin squad during Euro 2025
- Deadline looms to replace her before July 3 opener