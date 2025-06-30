Lauren James gets Ballon d'Or billing after stunning Lionesses return as Chelsea star is compared to England icon ahead of Euro 2025 kick-off

Lauren James made a dazzling return to action in England’s emphatic 7-0 win over Jamaica, instantly showing her “Ballon d’Or” quality just days before Euro 2025. The Chelsea star, back from a hamstring injury, delivered a moment of brilliance with a sublime assist, prompting praise from Karen Carney, who compared her to Lionesses legend Kelly Smith.

