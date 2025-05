This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Lamine Yamal loves English football! Barcelona wonderkid reveals admiration for Bukayo Saka & desire to play at Old Trafford or Anfield after joining Beats by Dre family L. Yamal B. Saka Manchester United Barcelona Liverpool Premier League Arsenal LaLiga Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is seemingly a big fan of English football, with admiration for Bukayo Saka and Old Trafford being revealed. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Teenager starring for La Liga giants

Is a big fan of Arsenal winger

Hopes to grace field at iconic venues Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask