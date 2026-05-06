Does Kylian Mbappe want to leave Real Madrid? ‘Reality’ of ‘complicated moment’ explained amid shock transfer talk

Despite reaching a milestone of 100 matches for Los Blancos - tallying 85 goals and 11 assists overall - speculation continues to mount regarding his compatibility with team-mates. However, the club have firmly shut the door on a premature departure for the French superstar. Romano categorically denied the transfer whispers. "It’s not the best moment, obviously, to see a player like Kylian Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that is showing probably the moment, but at the same time, let’s not exaggerate," he said. Adding: "Let’s not say that the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken. Let’s not say that between Mbappe and Real Madrid is over. Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering Mbappe exit in the summer. There is nothing about. Nothing at all. There are many complicated situations at Real Madrid."