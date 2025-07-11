This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Kenan Yildiz rejects Bayern Munich and Barcelona interest in favour of long-term Juventus contract after declaring 'dream' to spend whole career at Serie A side Juventus K. Yildiz Barcelona Bayern Munich Transfers Serie A Despite interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Kenan Yildiz has chosen loyalty over glamour, opting to commit to a long-term Juventus contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yildiz close to signing deal until 2030 with Juventus

Rejected offers from Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Starred in Club World Cup with three goals and two assists Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask