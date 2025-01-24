'I don't watch football' - Juventus, USMNT star Weston McKennie admits he has never watched World Cup Final, doesn't consume game outside of training
The USMNT midfielder said he doesn't watch soccer outside of training, although he still loves the sport
- Weston McKennie conceded he doesn't watch soccer
- Has never tuned in to World Cup or Champions League final
- Claimed that "football is not my life" in a wide-ranging interview