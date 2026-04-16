Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Juventus set out ambitious transfer 'dream' to sign Alisson, Bernardo Silva & Marseille star
Ambitious strategy unveiled
According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are pivoting toward a recruitment strategy that prioritises proven experience over developmental gambles. Following their recent contract renewals, Comolli and Spalletti have aligned on a vision to secure three or four high-calibre signings who can immediately elevate the squad's technical floor.
- getty
Identifying elite targets
The Bianconeri are targeting Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a midfield anchor, valuing his leadership and face a potential €15m price tag, while Liverpool's Alisson and City’s Silva remain ambitious targets. Silva is particularly attractive, as he is set to become a high-profile free agent when his contract expires in June. Up front, the strategy hinges on Dusan Vlahovic’s renewal and the futures of Lois Openda and Jonathan David, with the club also prepared to reignite their interest in Randal Kolo Muani once his loan at Tottenham concludes this July.
Leadership is paramount
Comolli has publicly stated that the foundation for success is already in place, but the next phase requires a specific profile of player to handle the pressure of Turin. The CEO emphasised that the recruitment drive will focus on individuals who possess the right mental fortitude to lead on the pitch.
Outlining the club’s mindset ahead of the summer window, Comolli explained: "An ambitious market. The foundation is there, otherwise Spalletti wouldn't have brought us back into Champions League contention. Many players are attracted to Juve and would join without even knowing which European competition we will play in next year. We need personality and character - not necessarily players who have won everything."
- IMAGO
Transitioning to the elite
Juventus must navigate a delicate financial balance while competing with the likes of Barcelona for Silva’s signature this summer. The squad's immediate form in Serie A will dictate their negotiating power, as they strive to secure a definitive Champions League return to facilitate these high-wage operations. On the horizon, contract discussions with Manuel Locatelli and Vlahovic will be pivotal in determining how much of the budget can be diverted toward these ambitious "dream" signings.