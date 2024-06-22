Mason Greenwood Getafe 2023-2024Getty Images
Patrick Rowe

Juventus could offer key player as makeweight in bid to sign Man Utd outcast Mason Greenwood

Mason GreenwoodTransfersJuventusManchester UnitedFederico ChiesaEuropean Championship

Juventus could offer a key player to secure Mason Greenwood from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Juventus eye Greenwood
  • Not willing to meet €50m price tag
  • Could offer key player in swap deal
Article continues below