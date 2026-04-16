'Stupid of me... I'm sorry' - Julian Nagelsmann issues apology to one of his own Germany players after advice from wife Lena

The Germany coach has now revealed that he felt compelled to seek out the striker to make amends after reflecting on his delivery during the post-match press conference. Nagelsmann acknowledged that his frustration with repetitive questioning led to a lapse in judgement regarding how he addressed a player’s limitations in public.

Speaking to MagentaTV about the private phone call he made to the Stuttgart man, Nagelsmann said: “It was not right, and in the way it was phrased, it was far too blunt for the public. I said: ‘That was stupid of me, I’m sorry.' It was an unnecessary comment, and I apologised directly to Deniz the next day. Thankfully he accepted it, and everything is completely fine between us. I had been a bit triggered in the moment by many repeated questions about the same topic.”