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Jude Bellingham told at what age Birmingham return ‘could happen’ - with Real Madrid ‘sensation’ tipped for emotional homecoming transfer
When does Bellingham's contract at Real Madrid expire?
Having made his senior debut at the age of 16, it quickly became apparent that Bellingham’s services could not be retained by his home-town club. He outgrew EFL surroundings and packed bags for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 with his No.22 shirt being retired at St Andrew’s.
Three years in Germany provided the platform on which to earn a €103 million (£89m/$118m) switch to Spain. Bellingham has won La Liga and Champions League titles in Madrid, while also becoming a Ballon d’Or contender.
He is still just 22 years of age and is expected to play a prominent role for England in their 2026 World Cup quest. A long-term contract at Santiago Bernabeu is due to run until 2029, with there every chance that an extension will be lined up long before those terms expire.
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Could Bellingham rejoin Birmingham at some stage?
At some point, though, an opportunity to head home could present itself. Asked if he can see a scenario in which Bellingham returns to Birmingham, former Blues star Morrison - speaking exclusively via Freebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - told GOAL: “Well, maybe. You never know. But at the moment he’s playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world in Real Madrid. I think Jude Bellingham comes back to Birmingham one day - you never know, because Birmingham have the financial ambition to go to a different level. That’s what Birmingham City fans would love.
“But not at this moment in time. He’s playing at Real Madrid, a huge football club. And later on in his career, if Jude Bellingham decides he wants to come back to his old club, he’ll always be welcomed at Birmingham City. The kid was a sensation for the club even at a young age. But yeah, I think that could happen one day, just not now.”
Will a transfer only happen once Bellingham is into his 30s?
Pressed further on whether a move could only happen once Bellingham is into his 30s, with much more than mere Premier League competition being demanded by one of the finest performers on the planet, Morrison added: “Yeah. It just depends, doesn’t it? You never know. He’s still at a decent age. Birmingham have to get to the Premier League first. They need to get there and then be in the Premier League. And then, even then, you’ve got consolidation. It’s so different from the Championship. You can have all the money in the world, but if the players aren’t gelling or you don’t have the right manager, you’re going to struggle.
“So I think Jude’s focus will be on staying at Real Madrid for as long as possible. And if it comes when he gets to 30, 31, 32 and he wants to come home - I’m sure Birmingham City will take Jude Bellingham back.”
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Promotion push: Brady & Birmingham tipped to spend again
Birmingham are, having briefly tumbled into League One on the back of a failed managerial experiment with Wayne Rooney, looking to clamber back into the Premier League at the earliest opportunity.
A shot at promotion may have passed them by this season, leading to questions being asked of Chris Davies’ future as boss, but more money is expected to be invested by ambitious owners - a group that includes NFL legend Tom Brady - during the summer transfer window of 2026.
Morrison said of another spending spree: “Listen, I think the American owners are in there, they’ve spent big money and it hasn’t delivered. The manager will come under scrutiny because they’ve spent a lot of money. They’ve got some players on big wages there. So at the end of the day, the chairmen have to look at where they go next season.
“But next season is the big season for them - where I think they’ll have another big spend in the summer and they’ll be one of the favourites to get promoted. They’ve got to start the season well because the Championship is an unforgiving league.
“I think Birmingham City are a club with big plans. The new stadium - a 60,000-seater in the city - I think it’s going to be fantastic. They’re a club where, next season, I fully feel they’ll be challenging to get promoted to the Premier League.”
When did Birmingham City last play Premier League football?
Birmingham are sat 11th in the Championship table at present - 10 points adrift of the play-off places with seven games left to take in. They have been out of the top tier since 2011 - a year that saw them win the League Cup - and will need to push on towards Champions League qualification in order for Bellingham to give any thought of rejoining the Blues.