This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Something absolutely incredible' - Jose Mourinho reveals team performance that left him feeling the most emotional he's ever been in his 20 years as a manager J. Mourinho Inter Champions League Barcelona Fenerbahce Jose Mourinho has enjoyed many memorable wins in his career, but one stands out above the rest for the legendary manager. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jose Mourinho has revealed his most emotional triumph

It formed part of a historic season

He said it was "something absolutely incredible" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱