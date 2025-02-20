This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Jose Mourinho makes a friend! Fenerbahce boss cozies up to steward during feisty Europa League clash against Anderlecht that was suspended for 15 minutes after fight broke out in stand J. Mourinho Fenerbahce Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Europa League Jose Mourinho huddled up to a steward during the Europa League tie between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce that was marred by fighting in the stands. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht paused due to fighting

Mourinho wrapped his arm around a steward

Turkish side into last 16 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Super Lig GAL FEN Match preview