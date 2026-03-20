Jose Mourinho & David de Gea pay tribute after tragic death of ex-Man Utd coach

Real Madrid announced the tragic news of Louro's passing, and said in a statement: "Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences, affection, and sympathy to his family, colleagues, clubs, and all his loved ones.

"During the three seasons he was part of Real Madrid's coaching staff under José Mourinho, Silvino Louro won 1 LaLiga, 1 Copa del Rey, and 1 Supercopa de España. Silvino Louro passed away at the age of 67. Rest in peace."

Manchester United echoed those sentiments, writing: "We are saddened to learn our former goalkeeping coach Silvino Louro has passed away.

"Our thoughts go out to Silvino's family and friends at this difficult time."

Inter Milan said: "FC Internazionale Milano would like to express its condolences on the passing of Silvino de Almeida Louro, a long-time member of José Mourinho's staff and the Inter first-team goalkeeping coach from 2008 to 2010.

"After a 23-year career in goal, Silvino began working under Mourinho, staying with him from 2001 to 2018. At Inter, he coached a cohort of keepers composed of Julio Cesar, Francesco Toldo and Paolo Orlandoni, who is currently on Cristian Chivu's staff in the same role. Plenty of personality and charisma, it wasn't uncommon to see Silvino wearing the gloves and taking part in drills firsthand at Appiano Gentile. During his two seasons at the Club, his contribution was key to the Nerazzurri winning two league titles, two Supercoppas, one Coppa Italiana, and the Champions League in 2010.

"The Club's thoughts are with his family at this sad time."