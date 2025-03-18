This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'You owe me one!' - Jose Mourinho ambushed TV interview to praise referee's performance after ex-official Jon Moss hit out at legendary manager for persistent criticism J. Mourinho Premier League Fenerbahce Super Lig Chelsea Manchester United Tottenham Former referee Jon Moss shared a hilarious Jose Mourinho anecdote about when the legendary manager ambushed a TV interview to praise his performance. Moss officiated for 11 years in the Premier League

Had a "love-hate" relationship with Mourinho

Hilarious anecdote recalled Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱