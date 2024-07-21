Jorge Sampaoli issues apology after saying France and PSG star Ousmane Dembele 'plays like an autistic' in bizarre rant

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeJorge Sampaoli issues apology after saying France and PSG star Ousmane Dembele 'plays like an autistic' in bizarre rantOusmane DembeleJorge SampaoliParis Saint-GermainFranceLigue 1Former Sevilla and Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has issued a public apology for controversial comments aimed at Ousmane Dembele.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSampaoli apologises for autistic commentSlammed France and Dembele's performance at the EurosFrance were knocked out at semi-final stageArticle continues below