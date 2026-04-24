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‘Do you want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi?’ Super agent Jorge Mendes offers words of advice to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal & stars of the future
Mendes sets the standard for football's next generation
Mendes has delivered a strong message to Barcelona wonderkid Yamal and other rising stars regarding what it takes to reach the pinnacle of the sport. Speaking following a recent injury scare for the 18-year-old winger, the super-agent insisted that technical ability is only one part of the equation for sustained success.
Mendes pointed to the "eternal" examples of his long-time client Ronaldo and his rival Messi as the only benchmarks young players should follow. He warned that the choices made during the early stages of a career, particularly regarding lifestyle and discipline, define whether a player reaches their full potential.
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The challenge of matching Ronaldo and Messi
Mendes revealed the direct approach he takes when speaking to his younger clients, forcing them to choose between legendary status and mediocrity. He emphasized that the professional standards set by the game's greatest ever icons must be mirrored in their personal lives.
"Normally, I talk to my players and say to them: 'Do you want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi off the field too, or do you want to be…?'. I won't name names, but that's the difference," Mendes said, as quoted by A Bola. "I consider myself very privileged. Cristiano is the best player in the history of world football and, at the same time, the best example off the field. This is the model we should transmit to children."
For Mendes, the development of a world-class talent often depends on the "appropriate context" rather than just the prestige of a club's badge. He noted that many players get lost in the system because they lack the opportunity to play consistently, regardless of their inherent talent levels.
"Many times we don't choose the biggest club, but the place where they would play and grow," he added. "Going to a lower division can be better if you get minutes. Without opportunities, talent is useless. Many players get lost because they don't have the right context. They go a year or two without playing and it seems like they're not good, but the problem isn't talent, it's opportunity."
Advice on financial prudence and childhood loyalty
The agent also touched upon the common pitfalls that derail promising careers, urging young players to focus on stability over vanity projects. He warned against the dangers of premature business ventures, such as opening restaurants, unless they have already reached the "altar" of the game's elite.
"Manage your assets, buy a house, help your family," Mendes explained. "But don't start opening restaurants. Unless you're Cristiano, who's on a pedestal. Because he's already a professor on and off the field."
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Yamal focuses on recovery
Yamal is currently focused on his rehabilitation following his recent injury setback. The teenager remains the centerpiece of the club's long-term project under Hansi Flick, who has consistently praised the youngster's work ethic.