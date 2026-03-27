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Jordan Henderson joins Wayne Rooney in elite company as Brentford midfielder starts for England against Uruguay
Historic milestone at Wembley
Tonight’s start marks a monumental achievement for Henderson, who becomes just the fourth man in history to maintain an England career for over a decade and a half. According to figures from The Athletic, he joins an elite list that includes Sir Stanley Matthews (22 years, 229 days), Peter Shilton (19 years, 225 days), and Wayne Rooney (15 years, 277 days). Having served the national team for 15 years and 131 days, Henderson’s consistency across different eras of English football remains unparalleled among his active peers.
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From debut to mainstay
Henderson’s journey began on November 17, 2010. After being omitted from the Under-21 squad, he received a surprise call-up to the senior side for a friendly against France. He made his debut that night, starting in central midfield alongside his then-Liverpool team-mate, Steven Gerrard. Since that evening, he has become a fixture in the squad, evolving from a young prospect into a veteran leader who has navigated the pressures of the international stage for over a decade.
Decade of tournament experience
The midfielder’s tournament history is extensive. He was called up to the Euro 2012 squad as a replacement for the injured Frank Lampard. He later started in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was part of the Euro 2016 campaign in France. His influence peaked during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he helped England reach the semi-finals despite missing a penalty in the dramatic shootout win over Colombia.
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Brentford revival and international return
While Henderson narrowly missed out on becoming the first Englishman to feature in seven major tournaments after being left out of the Euro 2024 squad, his recent form has forced a recall. Since joining Brentford in the summer of 2025 on a two-year deal, he has undergone a career resurgence. This season, he has made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. His leadership has been pivotal in guiding the Bees to seventh place in the Premier League, proving that even at this stage of his career, he remains a vital asset for both club and country.