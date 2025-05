This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Jonny Evans to call it quits! Man Utd legend set to retire from football after shock second spell at Old Trafford J. Evans Manchester United Premier League Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans made his final appearance for the club against Hong Kong as he is all set to retire. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Evans retires from professional football

Played his final game against Hong Kong

Returned to United in 2023 after eight years Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask