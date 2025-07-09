'I think it was a dream' - Joao Pedro delights in Chelsea debut as Brazilian apologises to former club Fluminense after Club World Cup victory

Joao Pedro made a dream debut for Chelsea as he scored a brace in the club's 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Pedro, who moved from Brighton to the Blues this summer, issued an apology to his boyhood club but expressed his delight at scoring a brace in his very first match and sending the Premier League giants to the final.

