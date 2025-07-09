This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Fluminense FC v Chelsea FC: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I think it was a dream' - Joao Pedro delights in Chelsea debut as Brazilian apologises to former club Fluminense after Club World Cup victory

J. PedroChelseaFluminense vs ChelseaFluminenseFIFA Club World Cup

Joao Pedro made a dream debut for Chelsea as he scored a brace in the club's 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Pedro, who moved from Brighton to the Blues this summer, issued an apology to his boyhood club but expressed his delight at scoring a brace in his very first match and sending the Premier League giants to the final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pedro delighted to score a brace on debut
  • Apologised to Fluminense
  • Chelsea reached final with a 2-0 win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches