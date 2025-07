This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Joao Felix close to ending Chelsea nightmare as £46m flop nears return to former club despite Blues' attempts to snare bigger transfer fee J. Felix Chelsea Transfers Premier League Joao Felix is reportedly nearing a move to former side Benfica but Chelsea's efforts to recoup the £46 million they paid for him looks remote. Chelsea sign Felix for £46m in 2024

Set to leave after less than a year

Former club eye cut-price fee Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies CHE B04 Match preview