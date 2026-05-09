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Manchester City v Brentford - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

'I'm an instinct player' - Jeremy Doku denies playing style has changed as Man City star addresses improved form after goal against Brentford

Manchester City
Premier League
J. Doku
Brentford
Manchester City vs Brentford

Jeremy Doku insists he has not changed his approach despite a significant uptick in his goalscoring output for Manchester City. The Belgian winger was the star of the show as Pep Guardiola's side secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brentford to stay within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

  • Doku credits instinct for stunner

    Doku was the catalyst for Manchester City's victory at the Etihad, opening the scoring with a brilliant individual effort before Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush made the points safe. Speaking after the match, the winger reflected on the moment he broke the deadlock against a stubborn Brentford defence that had frustrated the hosts for an hour.

    "Looks a bit like the one against Everton, we wanted to take short, the corner, I go past my man and then I look for the pass in between, the ball comes back and I'm inside the box and I feel I have space to shoot and I do it without thinking and I'm happy that it went in," Doku told BBC's Match of the Day.

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    Belgian star denies change in style

    Despite appearing more clinical in the final third in recent weeks - having also scored the vital equaliser against Everton on Monday, Doku was quick to dismiss suggestions that he has fundamentally altered the way he plays. The former Rennes man believes the only difference is that his natural game is finally resulting in end product on a consistent basis.

    "I'm an instinct player. Today it's working out. I scored some goals, I've always played with instinct but now the goals are coming. I haven't been a different player," Doku explained. "I feel like after the first chance, the right back tried to close my right foot, so we opened more on the right side and tested my speed. On the goal I felt like I had the space to come inside and I tried to shoot."

  • Team spirit and the "Marmoush" factor

    Beyond his personal success, Doku was quick to praise the collective effort of the squad and highlighted teammate Omar Marmoush after the Egyptian forward got on the scoresheet.

    "When we scored the goal there was more space and then we had a second goal. We were relieved and happy and we know that we need goals. I am happy for Omar he has been training hard and this is about the work he has put in so I am happy for him" the Belgian noted.

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  • Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Following tonight’s victory, City sitting just two points behind leaders Arsenal with only three rounds remaining in the title race.

    City’s run-in will see them host Crystal Palace before they travel to face Bournemouth, before returning to the Etihad for a home clash against Aston Villa. As for Arsenal, the league leaders will travel to face West Ham, host Burnley, and then wrap up their campaign with an away trip to Crystal Palace.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
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Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
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Premier League
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Brentford
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Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
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