Jean-Kevin Augustin: How Leeds were forced to pay £40m for an on-loan striker who played just 48 minutes

Suffice it to say, Augustin never made good on that vow and failed to transmit any sort of passion. Concerns were raised early on, too, as he was left out of Bielsa's squad for games against Millwall and Wigan, and given two runs outs with Leeds' U23s squad instead.

Bielsa defended that decision in a passionate press-conference rant, telling reporters: "Augustin is a player who can make a lot of impact. He has a lot of skills. But in the last eight months, he played three full matches. When this happens, the conclusions about his fitness levels are clear. Would a player with the ability of Augustin arrive to our club if he wasn’t in the situation that he’s in now?

"A player of his level, with his skills, if he’s playing, he could cost £30m or £40m. If he arrived here without us paying that money, it’s because he has to resolve a problem – that he wasn’t playing. His fitness performance is very important. If Augustin gets to 70 per cent of his skills, it is enough for him to play here. If he can only use 50% of his skills, then it is not enough."

The Leeds boss did hand Augustin his debut two days later, away at Nottingham Forest, but he still seemed to be operating at just 50%. In an 18-minute cameo from the bench, the Leipzig loanee touched the ball only six times and won just one of his four aerial duels. He did not inject any fresh impetus upfront after replacing Bamford, and Leeds slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat.