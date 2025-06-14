Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
'We want Mexicans to feel represented' - Javier Aguirre sends strong message to Mexico fans ahead of 2025 Gold Cup
Mexico will kick off their Gold Cup campaign Saturday with a match against the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium.
- Aguirre stressed importance of bond between fans and team
- Mexico are in Group A alongside the Dominican Republic, Suriname, and Costa Rica
- El Tri are aiming to capture its 10th Gold Cup title