James Rodríguez reportedly set to leave León, with Liga MX and MLS clubs keeping tabs

According to Mediotiempo, Rodríguez’s time with Club León will come to an end once the Apertura 2025 concludes. The Colombian joined La Fiera last semester on a one-year deal, originally drawn by the chance to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, León’s participation was canceled after FIFA disqualified them for violating ownership regulations, leaving James without that international showcase.

Since then, things haven’t gone as expected. León were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2025, and in the current Apertura campaign, they sit second-to-last (17th place) in the table. Rodríguez has gradually lost prominence within the team, scoring just three goals in 12 matches this season and five across 32 total appearances with the club.