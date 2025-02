This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport James McClean sends touching message to Andy Cannon after Wrexham star suffers devastating injury in huge blow for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side A. Cannon Wrexham J. McClean League One James McClean sent out a heartfelt message to team-mate Andy Cannon after the Wrexham star ruptured his ACL. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McClean's heartfelt message for Cannon

Midfielder ruptured ACL against Mansfield

Wrexham take on Peterborough on Wednesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match EFL Trophy WRE PET Match preview