This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Great roomie, terrible drinker' - James McClean says fond farewell to 'one hell of a human' after Wrexham star's exit from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side J. McClean Wrexham League One Transfers James McClean has bid a fond farewell to his "great roomie" following a Wrexham star's mid-season exit. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wrexham star makes January exit

McClean pays tribute to "great roomie"

Calls him "one hell of a human" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE LOR Match preview